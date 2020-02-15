Hugh Barton, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church of Decatur
Lynn Branham, 4 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Monk Cox, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Roger Hicks, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Mary Johnson, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Shirley Johnson, 2 p.m., Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home
Bill Keith, 2 p.m., Cullman Public Cemetery
Wayne Ledlow, noon, Decatur Christian Fellowship
Neal Swindall Jr., 2 p.m., Spry Funeral Chapel, Athens
Dale Turner, 2 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur
