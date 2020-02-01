Charles Atkins, 11 a.m., Somerville Church of God

Noval Bommarito, 1-3 visitation, Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home

Christy Borden, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity

Dr. Felton Davenport, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Decatur

Thomas Dawes, 12 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur

Janease Elliott, 12 p.m., Bell P.B. Church

Matt Gibson, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

Jarvis Lane, 11 a.m., Canaan M.B. Church, Hillsboro

Tasha Leopard, 2 p.m., New Beginnings Baptist Church, Decatur

Katherine Pendleton, noon, Fletcher’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church #1, Madison

Margaret Smallwood, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle

Ronald Smith, 2:30 p.m., DeJohn Funeral Home, Willoughby Hills, OH

Willie Vest, noon, Hartselle Memory Gardens

