Charles Atkins, 11 a.m., Somerville Church of God
Noval Bommarito, 1-3 visitation, Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home
Christy Borden, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Dr. Felton Davenport, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Decatur
Thomas Dawes, 12 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
Janease Elliott, 12 p.m., Bell P.B. Church
Matt Gibson, 11 a.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Jarvis Lane, 11 a.m., Canaan M.B. Church, Hillsboro
Tasha Leopard, 2 p.m., New Beginnings Baptist Church, Decatur
Katherine Pendleton, noon, Fletcher’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church #1, Madison
Margaret Smallwood, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Ronald Smith, 2:30 p.m., DeJohn Funeral Home, Willoughby Hills, OH
Willie Vest, noon, Hartselle Memory Gardens
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.