Roberta Bradley, 6 p.m., Peck Funeral Hartselle
Micheal Burris, 12 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Tony Davis, 1 p.m., Hartselle M.B. Church
Jerry Hubbard, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity
Ollen Kinney, 11 a.m., Spirit Life Church of God, Cullman
Doris Orr, 12 p.m., St. John MB Church, Somerville
Betty Smith, 2 p.m., Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.