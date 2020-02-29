Phillip Brown, noon, St. James CP Church in America
Richard Estes, 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Athens
Stanley Evans, 3 p.m., Macedonia Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Decatur
Jerri Garth, 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Decatur
Gary Hyatt, 5 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church
Debora Sandusky, 11:30 a.m., The Church at Stone River, Decatur
Bill Smith, 2 p.m., Friendship Cemetery, Danville
Charles Stidham, 2 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Dean Sullivan, 2 p.m., Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.