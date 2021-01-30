DECATUR — Funeral service for Felton Bell, 78, will be Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Angela Baldwin officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Center Springs Cemetery. Visitation Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Mr. Bell died on Friday, January 29, 2021, at his residence. He was born May 2, 1942, in Lawrence County to Johnny and Mary Bell. He was employed with the City of Decatur, prior to his retirement. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his son, Ricky Riggins; a brother, J.W. Bell and his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy Simmons Bell; son, Greg Bell; daughters, Mavis Brown (Kevin), Vicky Brookover-Brewer (Paul) and Sabrina Wright (Junior); brother, Willard Bell; sisters, Birchie Suggs and Berthie Bell; 14 grandchildren; 27 great- grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Gene Tidwell, Jeff Tidwell, Nathan Riggins, J.J. Mears, Austin Bell and Gregory Bell.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.