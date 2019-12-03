HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Felton H. Terry, Sr., 90, will be today, December 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ernest Austin officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Terry died on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his residence after a short hard battle with cancer. He was born August 10, 1929, in Lawrence County to Arnold L. Terry, Sr. and Elizabeth Jeffreys Terry. He was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Hartselle. His employer was the Alabama State Highway Department, prior to his retirement. He was a Korean War veteran and a recipient of the Purple Heart. He also was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Decatur Post 4190. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruby; his parents; a son, Mark Terry; his brothers, Jeff Terry, Buddy Terry, Laughlin Terry and a sister, Catherine Goodwin.
Survivors include one son, Felton H. “Skippy” Terry, Jr. (Pam), Rogersville; two daughters, Bridget Wallace, Hartselle and Lynn Elrod, Moody, AL; one brother, John (Kenny) Terry, Crump, Tennessee; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
