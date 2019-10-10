PRICEVILLE — Funeral for Fenix Easton Moses, 86, of Priceville, will be Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Priceville Church of Christ at 1 p.m. Rev. O.D. Bowling will officiate. Burial will be in New Friendship Baptist Church with Military Honors. Visitation will be at the church from 11 a.m. until service time.
Mr. Moses, who died October 9, 2019, was born May 14, 1933 to Robert Lee and Josa Lena Moses. He was an active member of the Priceville Church of Christ for 50 years. He proudly served in the United States Army as a Marksman during the Korean Conflict. He retired from 3M after 30 years of service and was an avid farmer. He loved God, his family and his country. He will be greatly missed by so many, especially his dog, Harley.
Preceding him in death were his parents, seven brothers and four sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Anne Sue Moses; daughters, Pam Hammon (Mickey) and Cindi Claborn (Larry); sister, Gladys Prater; seven grandchildren, Easton Shariett, Dustin Shariett, Nick Claborn, Abraham Powell, Jake Hammon, Colter Hammon and Davis Anne Hammon; two great- grandchildren, Gage Hammon and Ilana Shariett.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
His family would like to extend “Special Thanks” to Becky, with Hospice of North Alabama, for all her support and for the Hospice support.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.