SOMERVILLE
Funeral service for Ferrell V. Sharp, 93, will be Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Shiloh Baptist Church with Brother Pearl Jenkins officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Shiloh Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Shiloh Baptist Church.
Mr. Sharp died on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 9, 1929, in Morgan County, to Henry Vernon Sharp and Dovie Icle Fowler Sharp.
He was employed by Monsanto as a Research Lab Technician, prior to his retirement. Mr. Sharp was the oldest living member of Shiloh Baptist Church and was a United States veteran of the Korean War, where he was wounded in combat on September 12, 1951 and was then made the recipient of the Purple Heart. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Joy Irene McMinemon Sharp, who died on June 6, 1966 and then by his second wife, Sara Willodene Speegle Sharp, a daughter, Becky Kimbrell and his brother and best friend, Conrad Sharp.
Survivors include his sons, Dudley Sharp (Lupita), Jeffery Sharp, Michael Sharp and Darrell Sharp; daughters, Sherry McCutcheon (Steve), Jennie Taylor (Kenneth) and Debbie Iddins (Nick); sister, Linda Dunlap (Tommy); ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorial donations be made to Comfort Care Hospice.
