DECATUR — Flara B. Clardy McMunn entered this world April 17th, 1936 in Athens, AL, to Columbus ‘Lummy D.’ Clardy and Bonnie Jo Belle Hawkins Clardy, and departed peacefully March 13th, 2022, in Decatur, AL.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Matthew W. McMunn, Jr.
She was preceded in death by her four brothers and four sisters; her youngest son, Michael Marks; her granddaughter, Olivia Claire Ledlow; a stepgrandson, and two stepdaughters.
Those awaiting their grand reunion with her include her oldest son, Roger McMunn; daughter, Bonnie Ledlow (Kendal); grandchildren, Christy Sivley, Joshua McMunn, Jessica Peebles, Gracie Robinson, and Tyler Marks, and several great-grandchildren.
She adored all of her blended family members as she did her own, including her stepchildren, Kenneth McMunn, Princess Green, and Margaret Terry, with both stepdaughters preceding her in death.
The beautiful blessings of Bonus Grandchildren were all a great source of joy for her. Amber McMunn, Celeste Greenwalt, Preston McMunn (deceased), Marcus McMunn, Matthew, David, and Donnie Terry, David and Jerry Carpenter, Rebel Meade, Victor Green, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Some of her favorite things were babies, always babies, Sunday hats, Elvis and the Statler Brothers, and her church family. She was a member of Beltline Church of Christ for over 50 years, and taught children’s Bible classes for most of that time.
For the majority of her life she dealt with a great many health problems, but she always attempted to keep a positive mindset, and always greeted people with a warm smile. She was the epitome of a true Southern Belle.
The family will have a visitation on Friday at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until service time at 12:00 PM in the chapel. The burial will be at 2:30 PM at Reunion Church of Christ Cemetery with Steve Smith officiating. Pallbearers will family and friends.
