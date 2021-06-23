CONYERS, GEORGIA — Funeral for Flora Jeanette ‘Sissy’ Compton Teel, 77, of Conyers, GA, will be Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Vest officiating and Ridout‘s Brown-Service Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Decatur City Cemetery.
Ms. Teel died on June 17, 2021 at Magnolia Hospice in Conyers, GA. She was born on February 13, 1944 in Florence, AL to Robert Louie Compton and Sarah Lou Thornhill Compton. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. Ms. Teel was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, James R. Compton and Raymond E. Compton.
Survivors include one son, Stanley Scott Teel (Karen); daughter, Betsy Leigh Teel Elce (Allen); granddaughter, Kelly Leigh Teel Miller (Cameron); granddaughter, Isabella Rose ‘Izzy’ Elce.
