DECATUR — Floyd Edward Cocke, 91, passed away peacefully at home on April 7, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born January 24, 1931, in Hartselle, Alabama, to Francis Marion (Vann) Cocke and Mary Alice (Freemon) Cocke. He attended Morgan County High School and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1950, serving 20 years during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After retirement, he continued his work as a physical therapist, helping to initiate and design the Physical Therapy department at Decatur General Hospital.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, one sister, his son, William Howard Cocke and grandson, Ian Matthew King.
He is survived by his loving wife and companion of 69 years, Pauline Broemmeling Cocke; children, James E. Cocke (Lee Ann), Deborah Cocke Michetti (Louis), Thomas V. Cocke (Stephanie), 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home, 741 Danville Road, SW, Decatur, Alabama, with Pastor Father Charles Merrill officiating. The family greeted friends on Monday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial was in Roselawn Cemetery. Grandsons were pallbearers.
The Cocke family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff of Southern Care Hospice and Right at Home Healthcare for their attentiveness and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.
