TOWN CREEK — Floyd Louis Waldrop, 75, of Town Creek will have a visitation today, May 12, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Old Liberty Church. The service will be Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Roger Loosier and Brother Roy Bain officiating and Elliott’s Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Waldrop died Friday, May 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born on April 10, 1945 in Lawrence County, Alabama to Homer and Irene Waldrop (deceased). He was also preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers. He served as a Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School Teacher and Deacon at Old Liberty Church.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patsy Bradford Waldrop and his daughter, Felicia Liles and her husband, Scotty; two grandchildren, Morgan Liles Dutton (Brandon) and Kaden Liles; brothers, Sam, Tommy, Charlie, Billy Waldrop; sisters, Dorothy Harris and Marie Jones.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Dutton, Chris Bradford, Presley Bradford, Eric King, Casey Kruithoff, Billy Waldrop. Honorary pallbearers Mason King, Jody Waldrop, Gage Kruithoff.
