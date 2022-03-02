SOMERVILLE — In Memory of Forrest Lynn Johnson, there will be a celebration of life service, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Center Springs United Methodist Church in Somerville with Brother Stacey Turney officiating.
Forrest was born April 11, 1969 in Somerville and passed away February 13, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Lori Baird of 20 years; brother, Terry Johnson and wife, Lisa; sister, Kim Young; brothers, Stacy Turney and Kevin Turney; niece, Amber Spears and husband, Coty; nephew, Patrick Johnson; mother, Gail Turney and husband, Royce. Forrest was preceded in death by his father, M.L. Johnson.
Forrest celebrated 30 years in the U.S. Air Force.
The family request for those who knew Forrest best to wear Red or Alabama attire. Peck Funeral Home assisted the family.
