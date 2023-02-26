AUGUSTA, GEORGIA — The Reverend Doctor Frances P. Moss, affectionately known as “DOC”, passed away peacefully at Huntsville Hospital Hospice Family Care Center on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. She was 82 years old.
“Doc” was born to William A. and Ada N. Moss on April 8, 1940, in Augusta, Georgia. She had an older brother, David, and a great love for all things “music.” Her mother, Ada, began teaching her music and piano at a very young age. The church and school band were the first platforms she used to express the music God placed within her.
Dr. Moss graduated Valedictorian of her class at Oxford High School in 1958. Which was the beginning of her outstanding musical career as a performer, composer, director/conductor, educator and minister. She received her bachelor’s degree from Jacksonville State College and her master’s and doctorate from the University of Alabama. Dr. Moss also completed a doctorate of ministry from Covington Theological Seminary in Rossville, Georgia.
She began her career as an educator, teaching band and choir grades 1-12 in public school in Oxford, then moved to North Alabama and taught at Calhoun Community College from 1962 until her retirement in 1999. While at Calhoun, Dr. Moss taught voice, piano, music theory, conducting and vocal ensembles. She also served as chairperson of the music department and initiated the church music program. The Alabama Honor Choir Festival was founded by Dr. Moss and held at Calhoun for 23 years. Dr. Moss also founded the internationally known Chorale, Madrigal Singers, and Alumni Musica. These ensembles were invited to perform nationally and internationally for professional events and concert tours. They performed for local, state, regional, church and school groups, as well as performing for governors and presidents.
In 1999 Dr. Moss retired from full time teaching to serve, until her death, as Minister of Music and Laity at Austinville United Methodist Church, Decatur, Alabama.
Professional memberships include Pi Kappa Lambda, Kappa Delta PI, Delta Omicron and MENC. Dr. Moss has been frequently honored and received many awards in recognition of her accomplishments as a music educator.
The Rev. Dr. Frances Moss is preceded in death by her parents, William A. Moss and Ada Nichols Moss; and her brother, James David Moss.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Moss; one nephew, Billy Moss (Joy); two grand nephews, Alex Moss and James Moss; as well as beloved cousins; and dear friends.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 12 Noon at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur, Alabama. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. - 12 Noon on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in the chapel of the funeral home.
A special thanks to her dear friend and doctor, Sunita Puri and to the Huntsville Hospital Hospice Family Care Center for their tender care for her in these last days, and to all friends and family who visited, sent cards and prayed for her.
She will be greatly missed.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.