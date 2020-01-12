HILLSBORO — Funeral service for Frances Ann Terry, age 77, of Hillsboro, will be Monday, January 13, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with a minister from Parkview Baptist Church officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Mrs. Terry, who died Friday, January 10, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Parkway Campus, was born October 9, 1942, in Charleston, South Carolina, to John Addington and Velma Barnett Addington. Following 35 years of service, Mrs. Terry retired from the Morgan County License Department. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one great-grand child, William Gene Kennedy, IV “Drew”.
She is survived by two sons, William Gene “Billy” Kennedy Jr. (Rhonda) of Falkville, and Jeffery Dean Kennedy (Michelle) of Joppa; one daughter, Teri Leigh Kennedy Watson (Anthony) of Hartselle; six grandchildren, Frank Millious, Savanah Hogan, Brittany Beguin, William Gene Kennedy, III “Tre”, Aleena Whitaker, and Tommie Kennedy; and nine great-grandchildren, Gracie, Karlie and Karoline Millious, Madison Rich, Savannah Beguin, Arlynn and Emmet Hogan, PJ Kennedy, and Beau Whitaker.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
