LESTER — Frances “Billie” Meadows, 86, of Lester, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Athens Limestone Hospital. Mrs. Meadows was born on September 7, 1935, to Fredrick and Estelle Brooks.
Mrs. Meadows is survived by her granddaughters Courtny Meadows, Hanna Meadows, and Brittany Gilbert (Levi); sisters Virginia Wright, Patricia Holt, Gayle Jackson (Bobby), and Tammy Balch (Greg); and daughter-in-law Connie Meadows.
Preceded in death by her husband William Ronald Meadows; and son Donald “Tinker” Meadows.
Graveside services for Mrs. Meadows will be Monday, November 8th, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 12:00-1:30 p.m. at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
