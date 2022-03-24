PRICEVILLE — Funeral service for Mary Frances Johnson Childers, 80, of Priceville will be Friday, March 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Richard Richie officiating and burial in the Pines Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Frances died on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Summerford Nursing Home. She was born December 22, 1941 to Alva and Anna Lee Johnson in the Pines community. During her lifetime, she was a homemaker, an avid gardener, and a prize-winning amateur photographer. She enjoyed and excelled at crafts of all kinds, including painting, calligraphy, basket weaving, ceramics, to name just a few. She was a breast cancer survivor and always looked forward to attending Camp Bluebird. She was a longtime member of the Decatur Art Guild and earned a place in Decatur’s Polar Bear Club.
Survivors include her three sisters, Carol Jean Montgomery, Martha Stewart (Milt) and Kathy Harbin (Al); two brothers, Larry Johnson (Jan) and Kenneth Johnson; three sons, Tommy Childers, Randy Knighten (Wendy), and Arvel Childers (Cel); two daughters, Vickie Parkhill and Kathy Austin; seven grandchildren, Dewayne Childers, Jennifer Phillips, Adam Childers, Lawrence Parkhill, Lindsey Holemon, Nickie Knighten, and Dane Childers; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, make Memorial contributions to the Decatur Art Guild.
UNA SOFTALL: Ashley Cozart signs contract extension. C1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.