DECATUR — Frances JoAnn Geldaker Syrdal, age 86, of Decatur, who died Friday, November 8, 2019, at her residence, was born September 13, 1933 to Theodore and Bertha Geldaker in Winger, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed into the Christian faith at Dovre Lutheran Church, and remained faithful all of her life. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Decatur since her arrival to Alabama in 1998.
In her younger years she had worked as a telephone operator and a bank teller. She married James Syrdal August 23, 1955 at The Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, IA. She then became a homemaker, caring for the lives and needs of her family. She was active in her church and in the lives of her friends. We would describe Fran as an unassuming woman who was kind, generous, caring and spry. She enjoyed the simple things in life, including spending time with her family, shopping, sharing a meal, and having conversations. She was preceded in death by her husband; two brothers, Kenneth Geldaker, and William (Billy) Geldaker; three sisters, Ione Balstad, Beatrice Balstad, and Alice Burrous; and her parents.
She is survived by her son, Steven Syrdal (Sharon) of Fargo, ND; daughter, Julie Bolen (Bob) of Decatur; brother, Theodore “Shorty” Geldaker Jr. (Karen) of Muskegon, MI; three granddaughters, Sarah Theros (David) of Priceville, Kendra Syrdal of Seattle, WA, and Kasey Mae Mahaffey (Tyler) of Gurley; three great-grandchildren, Ethan James, Emily JoAnn and Evelyn Jules; and a host of special nieces and nephews who were dear to her heart.
Shelton Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be a private memorial service at Dovre Cemetery in Winger, Minnesota at a later date.
Her family would like to thank Pastor Dr. Aaron Kretzschmar and Hospice of the Valley for their care during her illness. A special thanks to her friends, Barb, Jane, Imogene and Karin for their long and loyal friendship as well as her helpful neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hospice of the Valley or Tennessee Valley Outreach.
Guest book available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.