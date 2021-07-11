DECATUR — Frances L. “Mickey” Teague was born in Hartselle, Alabama, 1932, to Joe and Mamie Leeth. Mickey passed away on July 8th, 2021 at Riverside Senior Living in Decatur. Her visitation will be on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Celebration of Life will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the Roselawn Cemetery chapel with Reverend Tommy Smothers officiating. Burial will follow at Decatur City Cemetery.
Frances “Mickey” Teague is survived by her son, Phillip Teague and his spouse, Ellena Teague; sister, Lexie Moore; and two grandchildren, Ryan and Lauren Teague.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Teague; her son, Joe Teague; and grandsons, Joshua and Matthew Teague.
Mickey graduated from Morgan County High School in 1950. She later moved to Decatur, where she met and married Earl G. Teague. They were happily married for 45 years prior to his passing and had two children, Joe and Phil. She loved spending time with all her family at get togethers through the years. She loved each family member and was so appreciative of them for all they did for her. Mickey worked for the phone company for over 30 years and retired from AT&T in 1985. She was a proud member of 16th Ave Baptist Church for over 60 years. She was a dedicated wife, and a loving and supportive Mother and Grandmother. She enjoyed traveling to California to visit her son’s family and seeing all the sites there. She was also an excellent cook, and truly enjoyed baking her special treats for everyone. She really loved country music and Mickey and Earl would often go to the Grand Ole Opry with family and friends. She also loved working in her yard and keeping in touch with her wonderful neighbors.
Pallbearers include Michael Moore, John Moore, Doug Sibley, Kevin Kirby, Parks Harris, and Ryan Teague.
