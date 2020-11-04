DECATUR — Graveside service for Frances Nadine Ard, 98, of Decatur, was held Monday, November 2, 2020, at Dewberry Baptist Church Cemetery #1, Gainesville, GA. Shelton Funeral Home assisted the family with local arrangements.
Mrs. Ard, who died Friday, October 30, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital’s Parkway Campus, was born February 27, 1922, in Sardis, GA, to Wiley Americus Whitmire and Julia Johnson Whitmire. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie F. Ard, Jr., her parents, two brothers, and one sister.
She is survived by her son, Charles Wiley Ard (Davida) of Decatur; two grandchildren, David Ard and Kimber Ard, both of Decatur; one great-grandson, Dane Ard of Decatur; and one niece, Gail Pierce of Dahlonega, GA.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
