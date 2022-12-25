FALKVILLE
Funeral service for Mary Frances Johnson Pope will be Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Paul Lawler, Bro. Mike Pope, Bro. Keith Pope and Bro. Jeff Pope officiating and Peck Funeral directing. Burial will be in Eulaton UMC Cemetery in Anniston, Alabama. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until service time.
Frances was born in Anniston, Alabama on August 14, 1934 and went to her heavenly reward on December 20, 2022 at Summerford Nursing Home in Falkville. She was 88 years old.
She graduated from Oxford High School (Calhoun County) in 1952. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Eula Johnson (Anniston) and her husband of 55 years, Rev. Clark Pope. Clark was a faithful gospel preacher and pastored several Methodist churches in north Alabama.
Mrs. Pope is survived by her four children, Mike Pope (Susan), Keith Pope (Cindy), Jeff Pope (Leah) and daughter, Melissa Lawler (Paul). She has 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Frances was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and a godly mother. For over 40 years she was the perfect pastor’s wife. She was a stay home Mom who was devoted to her children.
Proverbs 31:28 “Her children arise up and call her blessed...”
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
