DECATUR — Frances Puckett Cole passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at her residence. No Visitation or Funeral service is planned. Peck Funeral Home is assisting the Family.
Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Oakley Lamar Cole; and son, Billy Renea Tanner.
