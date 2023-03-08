DECATUR — Frances Tate “Frankie” Hatcher died on March 2, 2023, at the age of 86, surrounded by her children and son-in-law. She was being cared for at Huntsville Hospital Hospice Family Care.
Frankie was born at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on September 12, 1936, to Frank and Josephine Tate. She grew up in Nashville with her two sisters, Kaye Evans and Martha Jo Suggs, and lived with their mother, grandmother and aunt. She graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1955 and attended the University of Tennessee for one year. When asked about her time at U.T., she would reply, “I had a good time!” During her year at U.T. she was voted “prettiest brunette” by the Sigma Chi Derby. While attending college, her sister Kaye Evans contracted polio and soon after that Frankie moved back home and started working at the Third National Bank in Nashville, Tennessee.
While working at the bank, Frankie was not only voted ‘Miss Third National Bank,’ but also met a handsome Vanderbilt student named John Landon Hatcher who was working nights at the same bank. When John graduated, he and Frankie were married at St. George Episcopal Church on May 16, 1959. They began their married life in Ferndale, Maryland, and John’s job soon took them to Ann Arbor, Michigan where their two sons were born: John Dorsey Hatcher and James Edwin Hatcher. Soon after Jim was born, they moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, where their daughter Anita Frances Hatcher was born. Eventually, John took a job at the Army Missile Command at Redstone Arsenal and the family settled in Decatur, Alabama, where Frankie and John remained for the rest of their lives.
Frankie raised three children with John and was often packing up bologna sandwiches and the children for a last-minute weekend trip to ‘the farm,’ which is land that John owned in his hometown of McEwen, Tennessee. The family spent many weekends and vacations there, working on the farm and visiting with John’s parents and extended family.
When Frankie’s children were young, her friend Mary Ann Lewis encouraged her to take art lessons at Calhoun Community College. Frankie loved to draw and paint and belonged to the Decatur Art Guild. After her children were grown, she was given china painting lessons by her daughter Anita and made many new friends as she painted in seminars and at people’s homes. Anita also began painting with her mom regularly, and they shared many happy times creating art together. In addition to painting, Frankie worked part-time for Dr. E.C. Whitley and Dr. Marshall Schreeder. She was also very active in her children and grandchildren’s lives.
Frankie was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Josephine Tate; her sister, Kaye Evans; and her husband of 61 years, John Landon Hatcher.
She is survived by her sister, Martha Jo Suggs; her children, John Dorsey Hatcher (Connie) of Moulton, Alabama, James Edwin Hatcher (Susan) of Madison, Alabama, and Anita Hatcher Russell (Chris) of Huntsville, Alabama. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, Melissa, Will (Brittney), Steven (Libby), Jessica, Emily, Nathan, Brittany, Bradley (Ashley); and three great-grandchildren, Rose, Jimmy and Ben.
A memorial service will be held at Austinville United Methodist Church on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 2 p.m., with visitation at the church at 1 p.m. A joint burial with her husband John Hatcher will take place at Decatur City Cemetery immediately following the service. There will also be a burial on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Curtis Chapel Cemetery in McEwen, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice Family Care through the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, or to the Russel Hill Cancer Foundation which supports Clearview Cancer Institute.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.