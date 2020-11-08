DECATUR — Funeral Mass for Mrs. Francisca Benitez Hilario, 68, who died November 5, 2020, will be announced by Parkway Funeral Home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- AP Top 25 Takeaways: Could Harbaugh spin coaching carousel?
- Fields throws 5 TDs passes, No. 3 Ohio State beats Rutgers
- No. 4 Notre Dame sacks No. 1 Clemson 47-40 in overtime
- Asia Today: Indian capital struggles with surge in cases
- Sports on TV, Radio: Nov. 8-9, 2020
- Discredited ex-police officer to testify at Roger Stevens' capital murder trial
- Biden says he'll be 'a president for all Americans'; Trump refuses to concede
- Community turns out for veterans
Most Read
Articles
- Brewery to stay open, Whataburger site prep begins
- Decatur's only Greek restaurant closes, will be replaced by bakery
- Southwest Decatur woman unnerved after barrage of gunfire hits her home, vehicle
- Decatur native purchases McEntire House; new era begins for city's second-oldest home
- Mask mandate extended through Dec. 11: Ivey lifts occupancy limits
- New Way Out: Decatur organization offering rides to the polls
- New Decatur council sworn in, names newcomer Ladner as president
- MacIlveen remembered for her passion working with foster children, families
- Health official recommends PCR tests for asymptomatic COVID-19 test takers
- COVID-19 spreads through Morgan County, including work release center
Images
Videos
Commented
- Editorial: Doug Jones best choice for US Senate (22)
- Editorial: The Daily recommends Joe Biden for president (16)
- Republican ticket better for nation (8)
- Larry Kevin Lamar (5)
- New Decatur council sworn in, names newcomer Ladner as president (4)
- Editorial: Alabama should expand early voting (3)
- Letter to the editor: Biden, Democrats support abortion (3)
- Wiley appointment creates final conflict for outgoing council (3)
- Biden wins White House, according to projections; vows new direction for divided US (2)
- Biden declared winner of Wisconsin, Michigan; Trump has narrow path to victory (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.