DECATUR — Frank Anthony George, 64, of Decatur, passed away on December 16, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born on February 18, 1955, in Middlesboro, KY and traveled across the U.S. with his family until they settled in Decatur in 1970. Following his passion for cars, Frank was a mechanic at the City of Decatur for over 20 years. He loved music, astronomy, Alabama football, and growing tomatoes.
He is survived by three daughters, Jacqueline Barch (Jason), Catherine Scogins (Jason) and Celia Moore (Garrett); three grandsons, Jordan Jasso, Payton Jasso and Jonah Barch; one brother, Johnny George and one sister, Dinah George.
Memorial service: Shelton Funeral Home in Decatur, December 21st at 3 p.m. with visitation 1-3.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to United Way of Morgan County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.