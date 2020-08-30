BELLE MINA — Frank Carlton “Carl” Montgomery, 75, of Belle Mina, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. His visitation was Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Roselawn Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. The Celebration of Life will be today, August 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Priceville Baptist Church with Brother Don Smith officiating. Burial will be in Limestone Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Montgomery; daughters, Tammy Phillips (Bob) and Christine Pike (Travis); brother, Lloyd Montgomery (Deroma); sister, Carolyn Brown; and grandkids, Brittney Skinner (Brad), Hannah Phillips, Kristen Skinner, Daniel Phillips, Conner Skinner, Hunter Phillips, Carson Phillips, Riley Pike and Tyler Pike.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank H. and Lillie Montgomery, and brother, Earl Montgomery.
Carl retired in 2001 from 3M after 36 years in the film plant.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Priceville Baptist Church.
