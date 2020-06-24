HARTSELLE
Funeral service for Frank Charles Mangum, Sr., 75, with military honors will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chape. Burial will be in Herring Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Mangum died on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born Friday, October 20, 1944, in Florida to Charles J. Mangum and Nannie Laverne Johnson Mangum. He was employed as a Master Pipefitter and Steamfitter for P&M Mechanical, prior to his retirement and was a United States veteran of the Air Force. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carrie Mangum and his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Dixon Mangum, Hartselle, AL; two daughters, Terri Bowen Belgarde (Pat) and Dixie Lesley (Bear); two sons, Frank Mangum, Jr. (Patty)and Matt Mangum (Demaree); one stepson, Donald Self; two stepdaughters, Dana Sanderson (Thomas) and Amber Mullins; 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Pat Belgarde, Justin Kilpatric, Ricky Powell, Joseph Mangum, Zachary Mangum and Frank Mangum, Jr.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.