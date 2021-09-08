ATHENS — Frank Edward Haggenmaker Jr., 86, died September 6, 2021. Services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Apostolic Christian Church with burial in Apostolic Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 6 to 9 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home in Athens.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- LEADING OFF: Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Cole ailing
- Snell loses gem in 7th, Padres fall 4-0 to Adell, Angels
- The Latest: Pakistan hosts meeting of Afghanistan neighbors
- Asian stocks mostly lower after mixed day on Wall Street
- Man charged with felony after Danville Road standoff
- Newsom's nightmare: How one November day fueled the recall
- 9/11 artifacts share 'pieces of truth' in victims' stories
- Oxygen monitoring urged as hospitals see jump in COVID patients over Labor Day weekend
Most Read
Articles
- Morgan sheriff lieutenant using instant fame to fight ALS
- Chief proposes extending take-home policy for police vehicles to 20 miles from city
- UPDATE: Man in custody after standoff that closed Danville Road
- UPDATE: Man charged with felony after Danville Road standoff
- With COVID absences up, local businesses push workers to vaccinate
- Red Raiders see another opportunity for a win get away
- Decatur capital murder suspect caught, jailed
- Priceville defense holds West Morgan in check
- Patricia Trotter Sexton
- Tommy White
Images
Videos
Commented
- Chief proposes extending take-home policy for police vehicles to 20 miles from city (5)
- Hospital applies for permit to open ambulance service (5)
- Editorial: New execution method needs investigation (4)
- Damaged Point Mallard Ice Complex remains in limbo (4)
- Overwhelmed hospitals may have to 'pick who lives and who dies' (4)
- Decatur City Schools to require masks beginning Monday (3)
- Officials: Tidal wave of virus cases hits Alabama hospitals (3)
- Census shows Decatur, Athens share in regional growth, but mayors say population undercounted (3)
- Pt. Mallard official predicts little competition from expanded Cullman water park (2)
- Editorial: Congress should closely examine Afghanistan failures (2)
- Morgan sheriff lieutenant using instant fame to fight ALS (2)
- Ninth Street church prepared for demolition (2)
- Ninth Avenue Southeast residents get meeting with police after complaints about speeders (2)
- Editorial: School systems shouldn't be penalized for language gap (2)
- 2 internal candidates among 13 applying to head up city's garbage pickup, motor garage (1)
- Should the state have the power to overturn mask mandates created by school districts? (1)
- Delta variant 'leaves no one out' as local hospitalizations increase (1)
- Stan Monroe Wilder (1)
- Would you support a tax to fund road maintenance based on the number of miles you drive per year? (1)
- James H 'Jimmy' Moore, Jr. (1)
- Blakely sentenced to 3 years in jail (1)
- A Canine Companion: Facility dog at Child Advocacy Center assists children who experienced abuse (1)
- Don Kincaid (1)
- Martin Schram: Un-won war reaches sad bipartisan end (1)
- Cemetery chapel poised for restoration with city's plan to build maintenance building (1)
- Army worms on the march, damaging lawns in their path (1)
- Don Kincaid (1)
- The tinhorn tyrant in Tallahassee should take a lesson from history (1)
- Study to determine if saving Carrie Matthews is feasible (1)
- Biden stands by decision to leave Afghanistan (1)
- State board votes to ban teaching critical race theory in Alabama schools (1)
- Local jails seen as models for following procedures to keep COVID cases down (1)
- Gov. Ivey appoints new Limestone County sheriff (1)
- Car rental agencies leave Decatur (1)
- Committee drawing new district maps in state meets Wednesday at Calhoun (1)
- Justice Department to 'protect' abortion seekers in Texas (1)
- Officials frustrated that DCS evaluated on test scores of non-English-speaking students (1)
- Bryce is nice: Young's 4 TD throws lead Tide rout (1)
- Editorial: 'You're the ones that built America' (1)
- Taliban stop planes of evacuees from leaving but unclear why (1)
- Decatur's homicide rate surpasses last year's total (1)
- Affidavit: Victim said Boyd shot him during robbery (1)
- Athens closes City Hall until further notice because of COVID (1)
- UPDATE: Man in custody after standoff that closed Danville Road (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.