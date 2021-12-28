DECATUR — Frank F. Namie Jr., age 87, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. A beloved brother and friend, Frank is survived by sisters, Rose M Dobbs and Patricia A Richard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Joseph Namie.
Frank was born on December 10, 1934 at his parent’s home on Vine St. NW. He attended LaFayette Street School, Decatur High School and the seminary at Mt. Saint Paul, an affiliate of Margaret Vincent in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
He served in the U.S. Air Force in Roosevelt, NM and at Pease, AFB in Portsmouth, NH. After his time in the military, he followed his many passions including dealing in antiques in Michigan and owning and operating a grocery store on Vine St. NW, which was originally founded by his grandparents and parents. He enjoyed working for Walmart for over 16 years. A lover of the arts, and an artist and poet himself, he was a member of the Decatur Art Guild. He was also a charter member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Ann’s Catholic Church.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 29 at 11:00 a.m. at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church. Visitation will be 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Decatur City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the charity of your choice.
