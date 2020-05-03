TUSCUMBIA — Francis “Frank” Kemper Glass, Jr. of Tuscumbia, Alabama, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, April 23rd, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, AlaD Brown Glass and Francis “Kemper” Glass, Sr. of Sheffield, Alabama. He leaves behind his sister, Elizabeth Glass Solomito and her husband, Milo, of Memphis, Tennessee; his very special cousin, Carolyn Winton Poovey of Decatur, Alabama, and her husband, Michael “Mike” Poovey, their sons, Michael Poovey Jr. (Rachel) and Ashley Poovey; and his beloved aunt, Jane Brown Winton of Decatur, Alabama, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Frank also leaves his former wife and longtime friend, Donna Caden, who brought joy to his life, and many other dear cousins and their families, primarily in Alabama.
Frank was quite a character who acquired several lifelong friends during various stages of his life. The “Girls from Russellville” were Frank’s students at Russellville High School where he taught Government and Economics in the 70s. Pat Hardin, Donna Trapp and Dawn Wallace were school cheerleaders who continued to bring cheer to Frank for the rest of his life. They described him as “One of a Kind” and he loved them dearly.
During Frank’s illustrious 20-year career as an Economic Developer at Tennessee Valley Authority in Knoxville, Tennessee, and in the Muscle Shoals area during the 80s and 90s, he became close friends with Don Walden as they worked together to navigate political mazes to secure funding for several major projects related to the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway.
In more recent years, Frank spent many hours with his good buddies, Steve Hill and Stuart Chapelle, sharing books, discussing their knowledge of history, and traveling to historical sites, especially those pertaining to wars. They and several other friends described Frank as a brilliant teacher and historian. Frank certainly loved his extensive collection of books. Several friends claim he read them all and some even believe he remembered them all!
In recent months, Olivia Suggs, Frank’s very kind neighbor, assisted him in many ways, including managing his money matters. Frank’s family is grateful for her expert assistance.
Frank graduated from Columbia Military Academy in Columbia, Tennessee, in 1965. He received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Alabama where most of his books will live on in his memory. He also graduated from the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute.
Frank was not “all work and no play” as his family and friends can attest. In fact, he was known as a master photographer, an avid marksman, hunter and fisherman, and an excellent cook. His annual Kentucky Derby parties were almost legendary as he perfectly muddled his mint juleps and prepared traditional dishes for his guests. Perhaps he actually earned that rare Honorary Kentucky Colonel designation? But, Frank’s claim to his own fame was as a pilot. He is said to have owned nine airplanes which he used to occasionally terrify his passengers, including his favorite aunt, by killing the engine and coasting to the landing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Russellville Education Foundation, 1945 Waterloo Road, Russellville, AL 35653 or to your favorite charity. The family looks forward to gathering on the Tennessee River after the Coronavirus fades. We will sprinkle ashes, clink glasses, and tell our best stories.
