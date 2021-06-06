DECATUR

Frank H. Price Jr., 83, died August 3, 2020. A visitation will be held June 8th at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church Library with interment to follow in the McKimmon Garden.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(1) entry

Mary Roan

I was blessed to have spent time with Frank when we worked together in industrial training with Calhoun Community College. He was as a great guy. Mickey Maddox, EdD.

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.