COLUMBIA, TENNESSEE — Frank Kenneth “Butch” Perry, 79, formerly of Columbia, died Thursday, April 8, 2021 in Gulf Shores AL with family by his side.
A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday April 13 at 1:00 P.M. at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Birmingham, Alabama with Caleb Waid officiating. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 11:00 A.M. – 12:30 P.M. at Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home in Trussville, AL.
The family requests any donations be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama in his memory.
A native of Birmingham, Alabama, he was the son of Steve Perry and Minnie Wear Perry. He was a graduate of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Alabama College. He was a former member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Decatur, Alabama, and more recently a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Columbia TN. He and his wife Barbara owned Perry Industrial Equipment and Supply in Columbia TN.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Minnie Perry; brothers, Bo and Ronnie Perry; and wife, Barbara.
He is survived by his daughter Lisa Perry Saxe (Eric); sister Paula McCoy (Jerry); and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Steve Perry, Jeff Perry, Scott Perry, Jake Perry, Daniel Perry, and Greg Perry.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.