HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Frank Slaten, 76, will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jeff White officiating, eulogy by Billy Martin, and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Slaten, who died on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born March 19, 1943, in Morgan County to William Pierce Slaten and Ruby Augusta Lawrence Slaten. He was retired from working at Wolverine Tube as a Billet Saw Operator and was a member of the Victory Independent Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Joyce Slaten; sons, Jeff Slaten and Tim Slaten (Debra); stepson, Danny J. Brewer; sisters, Eleanor Crume, Shirley Rabens and Violet Blackburn; five grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Joe Watson, Kevin Slaten, Danny Slaten, Jimmy Hardin, Randy Kirby, Billy Martin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Harold Johnson and Curtis Slaten.
