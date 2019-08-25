DANVILLE — Frank William Curatola Jr., 57, of Danville, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his residence.
He was born March 8, 1962 in Chicago, Illinois to Frank and Ollie Curatola Sr. He is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Frankie Curatola.
He is survived by his son, Stephen Blake Curatola; brother, Samuel Curatola; nephew, Matthew Curatola; and a cousin, Joe Hubbard (Charlotte).
Visitation is Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home. Private family burial will take place at Johnson Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials to Encompass Hospice.
Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
