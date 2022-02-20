TRINITY — Funeral for Frank M. Wilson, 79, of Trinity will be on Wednesday February 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., at Caddo Congregational Church, with a visitation from 12:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will be in Caddo Cemetery.
Mr. Wilson was born on September 6,1942 in Moulton Alabama to John H. Wilson and Janie King Wilson. He died on February 18,2022 at his residence. He was a former assistant fire chief of the Trinity Volunteer fire department and was an EMT. He is retired from Champion paper mill.
He is survived by a daughter Cindy Wilson Landman; two sons Jeffrey Ray Wilson, Phillip Wilson; grandchildren, Erica, Mallory, Lucas, Paul, Lena; great grandchildren, Jade, Cooper, Colin, Paizlee, Adalyn, Wilson.
The Family requests donations to the Trinity Volunteer fire department in lieu of flowers.
