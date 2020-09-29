DANVILLE — Funeral service for Frankie Lloyd Fisher, age 83, of Danville will be today, September 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Liberty Community Church (formerly Uptons Chapel UMC) with Brother John Tucker and Brother Travis Alred officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery with United States Navy Honors and Firefighter Honors. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.
Mr. Fisher, who died on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his home, was born on November 10, 1936 in Willow Springs, Missouri to Frank Ivan Fisher and Lauretta Northway Fisher. He served in the United States Navy and retired from Amoco Chemicals in Decatur. He was a founding member of the Punkin Center Volunteer Fire Department and served as an Intermediate E.M.T. and a firefighter. He was very active in his children’s lives and coached their ball teams and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the Upton’s Chapel United Methodist Church which re-opened with the name of Liberty Community Church.
He loved his children and grandchildren unconditionally and was preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 years, Virginia Brown Fisher, his parents and two great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his son, Danny Lee Fisher (Susie), his daughter, Amy Fisher Smith (Michael), all of Danville; six grandsons, four granddaughters, and seven great-grandchildren.
His grandsons will serve as his pallbearers.
