DECATUR — Frankie Gerald Turner, 81, of Decatur, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 P.M. at Roselawn Cemetery with Reverend Randy Berry officiating.
Mr. Turner is survived by his wife, Judy Turner; daughters, Connie Bradford (John) and Teresa Agerton; granddaughter, Bonnie Ozbolt (Bo); great-grandson, Brady Ozbolt; great-granddaughter, Bella Ozbolt and brother, Bobby Turner.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Turner; mother, Dorothy McDaniel and sisters, Patricia Suggs and Nancy Allen.
Mr. Turner was a Vietnam veteran. He retired from the Air Force after 20 years of service. He served as the district manager for store chains. Mr. Turner was a member of Central Park Baptist Church. He loved his family and Alabama football.
Pallbearers will be John Bradford, Bo Ozbolt, Barry Ozbolt, Walter Hutcheson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Hospice of the Valley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.