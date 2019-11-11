DANVILLE — Memorial Service for Franklin Clay Myers age 63 departed this life on November 7, 2019 will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Enon Baptist Church with the Rev. Gregory L. Alred officiating.
Frank was a retiree of Wolverine Tube, Delphi and Wise Alloys.
He is survived by his children, Joshua, James (Kelly) and Jessica (James); nine grandchildren; his sisters, Patsy Voss, Kathy Myers, Theresa Myers, Nancy Blankenship; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Inez Hill Myers and Robert Myers; and his sister, Debbie Cornelius.
