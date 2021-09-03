DECATUR — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Franklin D. Harrison, 86, will be Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Roselawn Cemetery with Bro Wayne Cobb officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No public visitation is scheduled.
Mr. Harrison died on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at St. Vincent’s Hospital East. He was born October 16, 1934, in Morgan County to Frank J. Harrison and Ira B. Martin Harrison. Mr. Harrison was a member of the Trussville Church of Christ, and a former member of Falkville Church of Christ. He retired from South Central Bell after 25 years of service and served in the United States Navy. He loved his family and his church family dearly. He was a huge Alabama Fan.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Billie Sue Harrison; his parents; and a sister, Juanita Anderson.
Survivors include his son, Kenneth Harrison; daughters, Cindy Mabry, Lisa McKinney (James), Sonia Cavender (Steve), Karen Scott (Dusty); sister, Adell Gibson; ten grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to the St. Jude’s Hospital.
