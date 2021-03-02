GOOD HOPE — Franklin D. Hinkle, 87, of Good Hope, AL passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Cullman Regional Medical Center.
Frank was born on September 1, 1933 to Denson and Edith Hinkle. He was a veteran of the US Army and later worked for NASA and as a salesperson. He was a lifelong member of the Southern Baptist faith, and for the last 18 years, was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church. Frank was a faithful servant of Jesus, serving for many years as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. If you ever met Frank, you knew he loved the Lord. Frank was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Service will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Good Hope Baptist Church. Visitation will be at the church from 12:00-2:00 p.m. and the service will be at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Johnny Tucker and Rev. Ralph Andrews officiating. Burial will be in Good Hope Cemetery. Moss Service Funeral Home directing. Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Frank is survived by his wife of 17 years, Sandra Lindsey Hinkle; children, Rex and Susan Hinkle Hensley, Danny and Sonya Hinkle James, Frankie Hinkle (Sylaina), Brian and Pam Lindsey, Craig Lindsey, Brian and Beth Lindsey Williams; grandchildren, Dustin and Haley Hensley Terry, Joshua and Caroline Hensley, Luke and Morgan Hinkle, Jordan Hinkle, Noah and Sydney Hinkle Hogan, Journey Hinkle, Bobby and Claire Lindsey Hillman, Laura Lindsey, Madalyn Williams, Alyson Williams, Lilyan Williams, and Asa Williams; great- grandchildren, Deacon Terry, Nolan Terry, and Cooper Hensley; sisters, Olene Deplachett, Bill and Kathleen Hershberger, and Nelda Hutchison; sisters-in-law, Doris Hinkle and Carolyn Hinkle; brother-in-law, Bob and Gloria Lovett; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Denson and Edith Hinkle; first wife of 40 years, Flora Coleman Hinkle; brothers, Ozell Hinkle, Joel Hinkle, Alvin Hinkle, Maurice Hinkle, and Odell Hinkle; and sisters, Ann Hinkle Lovett and Avaline Gregory.
Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family at mossservicefh.com.
