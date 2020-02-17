DECATUR — Graveside Service for Franklin John Archer, 88 of Decatur will be Monday February 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Burningtree Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rich Thompson officiating with Peck Funeral Home Directing. No visitation is planned.
Mr. Archer was born January 7, 1932, in Canada, to Elmer Archer and Glyde Clement Archer. He passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eva Archer; three brothers, Roy Archer, Elgin Archer, and Ross Archer; and sister, Grace Mangen.
He was a Supervisor for Jax Mold and Machine Shop.
Survivors Include son David Glenn (Barbi) Archer; daughter, Doreen Janet Glyde (Tim) Tice; sister, Phyliss Cummings; sixgrandchildren; and onegreat-grandchild.
