FALKVILLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Franklin William Johnson, 89, will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Herring Cemetery with Pastor David Carroll officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Johnson died on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Summerford Nursing Home. He was born July 16, 1931, in Tennessee to James Walter Johnson and Elizabeth Malinda Chandler Johnson. He was employed with Lockheed-Martin as an Aeronautical Engineer, in charge of Weights and Measures from 1950-1990, prior to his retirement. While employed he worked on two space shuttles.
His parents; one brother, James “Jim” Walter Johnson, Jr. and a sister, Mary Malinda Johnson, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Bobbie Johnson; two sons, Walter Wells Johnson and Stephen Snipes Johnson; one daughter, Elizabeth Graye Johnson Seymour; one sister, Elizabeth Ann Johnson Hunt; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one stepdaughter, Marcia Hooks Gurganus; and one stepson, William Marcus Hooks.
