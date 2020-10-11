DECATUR — Funeral for Fred Gillespie, 73 of Decatur, will be Monday, October 12, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Neal Fowler, Rev. Danny Brooks and Rev. Chris Fuller officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Mr. Gillespie, who died Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born March 2, 1947, to James Edward Gillespie and Nelda McLemore Gillespie. He was a member of Parkway Church of God.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Edward Gillespie; and sisters, Kathy Prater and Virginia Gillespie.
Survivors include his wife, Imogene Gillespie; mother, Nelda McLemore Gillespie; son, Craig (Sutton) Gillespie; daughter, Leah (Joel) Little; and two grandchildren, Laken Gillespie and Alexis Brown.
Pallbearers will be Gayno Gillespie, Dillard Jones, Colton Prater, Danny Prater, Stacy Carroll, Chris Britt.
