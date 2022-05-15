TRINITY — Funeral for Fred R. Gillespie, 89, of Trinity will be Monday, May 16, 2022, at Coffey Center, at 11:00 AM with Reverend Steve Agee officiating and Parkway Funeral home directing. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. Visitation will be today from 5:30 to 8:00 PM at the Coffey Center.
Mr. Gillespie, who died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born September 28, 1932, to Dee Gillespie and Mary Terry Gillespie. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bobby Ray Gillespie; sister, Helen Faye Hagood; daughter-in-law, Felecia Terry Gillespie.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years and 8 months, Velma Dean Hagood Gillespie; sons, Terry Gillespie (Vickie), Kenneth Gillespie; grandchildren, Jason Gillespie (Ashley), Jessie Gillespie, Suzy Berryman (Jeremy), Heath Gillespie (Latasha Williamson), Kevin Gillespie (Kayleen); nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jason Gillespie, Cody Berryman, Brody Gillespie, Kaden Gillespie, Justin Gillespie, Logan Gillespie
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Gideons International.
