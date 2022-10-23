DECATUR — Fred Nimrod Underwood, Jr., 92, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away at home surrounded by family on October 20, 2022. He was the son of Fred Sr. and Mary Willie Wilson Underwood of Russellville. Fred studied architecture at Auburn University, where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. Fred’s architectural legacy of schools, churches, municipal buildings, and homes remains a part of the Decatur landscape. A veteran of the Army and an active First United Methodist Church member, Fred served in his church choir and several leadership positions. He served as Rotary Club President and as a leader/volunteer in numerous other Decatur organizations over many decades.

