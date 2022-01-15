DECATUR — Funeral for Fred W. Keeney (Col. Retired), 90, will be Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church with Rev. Jerome Chavarria officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. No visitation is scheduled.
Mr. Keeney died on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at NHC Healthcare. He was born July 17, 1931, in Butler County to Joe Keeney, Sr. and Mary Shovlin Keeney. He earned a Bachelor of Science for Textile Engineering from Auburn University. After serving six years in the army he received a direct commission in the Alabama National Guard. Ascending to the rank of Colonel in the Army Reserves, after over 30 years of service to our nation he retired as the ‘Executive Officer, Combat Exercise Division, 87th USA Maneuver Area Command, Birmingham, Alabama. He retired as a Managing Supervisor from Monsanto Textiles Company, then retired as a Planner for the Emergency Management Agency, State of Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his wife, June Luckie Keeney, his parents and nine brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his daughter, Tracey Babicz (Marc), Harvest, AL; sons, Walter Michael Keeney (Marsha), Decatur, AL and Daniel Shawn Keeney (Clarissa); daughter, Shannon Hammon (Rick); brother, Frank Keeney (Lucy); five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
