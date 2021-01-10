MADISON — Fred Ware Boseck, 82, passed from this world to the next surrounded by family in the home of his daughter on January 8, 2021 at 9 a.m. after a 35-day struggle with COVID Cytokine Storm. He had just been clinically classified as victorious over cancer arising from chemical exposure during years of farming when he contracted COVID in early December.
He is survived by his wife of 60-years, Janet Lee Devine Boseck. They were 10 days shy of 61-years of marriage. He is also survived by his children Terri Bryson (John), DeAnne Boseck, Andy Boseck (Kim). He left behind eight grandchildren Joshua King, Caleb King (Kayla), Caroline Black (Justin), Jacob Bryson, Cade Boseck, Brooke Boseck, Luke Boseck, and Aubrey Boseck. He was also blessed with two great granddaughters, Julianne Black and Ellery King with a great grandson on the way.
Fred is also survived by his sister Frances Graves (Granville). He was preceded by his parents John Kilbourn Boseck, superintendent of the Auburn Experimental Station in Belle Mina where Fred grew up, and Ruth Oliver Boseck, postmistress at Mooresville and then at Belle Mina.
He attended Madison Church of Christ at the time of his passing. His was a long-time member of Lincoln Church of Christ in Huntsville where he served as an elder. In his youth, he was the sixth generation of his family to attend Mooresville Church of Christ, a one-room church house built by his forebearers. He served many years as a board member of AGAPE of North Alabama.
He was an employee of the state of Alabama initially as a high school shop teacher and then as a Rehabilitation Counselor in service of the disabled. After state retirement, he was a supervisor in the state’s successful boll weevil eradication project.
Fred was known for his humor, gardening, church work, and faithful ministry to the sick and shut-ins.
Fred was a very engaging, outgoing, church attending personality. He made friends easily and was loved by many. However, he was practical and always thinking of others. Under normal circumstances, he would be pleased if his passing brought people together for fellowship, but he would not want anyone to contract COVID by attending his funeral.
Thus, his family plans a private graveside service and will live stream a brief memorial led by his son-in-law, John Bryson, on Facebook, on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. via a link from his daughter’s Facebook account: Terri Boseck Bryson. The family asked that in lieu of food, flowers, or visits, please consider making a donation in Fred’s memory to AGAPE of North Alabama 103 Mountain Brook Blvd, Madison, AL 35758 (256-859-4481). Cards and notes of memories are welcome as well.
