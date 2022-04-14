DANVILLE
Funeral service for Fred White, 73, will be Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ronnie Bullard officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. White passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Redstone Village Inpatient Hospice Care. He was born March 9, 1949, in Morgan County, to Fred White, Sr. and Willie Lee Reed White. Fred was a truck driver for over 45 years. He loved to grill out and getting together on holidays. He loved all his babies, especially Miss Ellie and Pete. He loved being outside and was always doing something to stay busy. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marjorie Mashburn.
Survivors include his wife, Bobbie Barber White; son, Allen Jernigan (Lissa); daughter, Paula Jernigan Steele (James); brother, Bobby White; brother-in-law, Harold Mashburn; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be James Reed, Wesley Jernigan, Jonathan Jernigan, James Steele, Steve Steele and Ashley Alexander.
Family requests that all in attendance wear masks.
