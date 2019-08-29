DECATUR — Freda Gail Allen Archer, 73, of Decatur passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Lawrence Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Rutherford Cemetery with Jimmy Yarbrough officiating.
Freda Gail was born on January 5, 1946 to the late Sanford Curtis Allen and Vivian Etoil Bradford Pelt.
Survivors include her children, Kevin Terry (Kem), Jada Baker (Kemmy) and Shannon Baker (Tina); seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Yarbrough (Jimmy); and several nieces and nephews.
Freda Gail was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Archer; parents; and brothers, Gwin Allen and Laveral Allen.
Pallbearers will be Mike Digesu, Todd Yarbrough, Byron Baker, Keith Yarbrough, Kaden Warren, Shannon Baker and Kevin Terry.
The family extends special thanks to the medical staff at Decatur General and her cousin Reba Masterson for her love and support.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
