EVA
Freda Johnson Vincent of Eva, Alabama passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 in Winchester, Kentucky at the age of 93.
She was born on May 3, 1928 in Cullman County, Alabama to the late Guy E. and Bertha Minerva Johnson. Freda had a deep love for her family and church. She was a true lady who devoted her life to the service of others, her family, friends, and her church. She loved playing with her great-grandchildren, visiting with friends, shopping and word puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Vincent; her parents, two brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by a son, Joel Vincent (Becky) of Winchester, KY; grandchildren, Brendan Vincent (Mandy) of Normal, IL; Caitlyn Miller (Joseph) of Winchester, KY; and Alyson Hill (Rob) of Winchester, KY.
The joy of her life were her surviving great-grandchildren, Hayes Robert Hill, Hampton James Hill, Merritt Campbell Miller and Leighton Joseph Miller. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Oden Ridge Baptist Church today September 30, 2021, at 1 PM with Bro. Jeff Allred officiating. Visitation will be held graveside beginning at noon until the time of the service. Peck Funeral Home is directing.
